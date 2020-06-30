Cameroon: Final year pupils sit official exams today amid COVID-19

Pupils of class six and their counterparts of the Francophone sub-system today sit the Government Common Entrance examination into Form one and the concour d’entrée en 6eme respectively amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has so far killed over three hundred in the country.

Unlike in the past years, the context is very different with the presence of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continues its world torment.

Speaking to reporters of some local TV channels yesterday Monday June 29, officials of some accommodation centres said everything was set to welcome the children in strict compliance to anti-COVID-19 barrier measures.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced primary schools to close for almost three months until their reopening last June 1 only for class six and CM2 to prepare and sit for their official exams into Form 1 and 6eme respectively.

During the technical break period, the children followed lessons over the State owned CRTV radio, television and web platforms and only continued from where they had stopped when schools resumed last June 1.