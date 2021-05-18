Cameroon: Finance boss represents Paul Biya at Paris-Africa COVID-19 funding summit

About 30 African and European leaders are taking part in the Paris-Africa summit organized by French President Emmanuel Macron to explore ways to help African countries recover from the economic choc caused by the crippling COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya absent from the international scene for some time now is being represented at this gathering by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze.

African in particular and the world at large has been hit by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continues its world torment.

Unfortunately for her, after battling with the pandemic for a period of one year with unprecedented economic consequences, the continent was plunged into its first recession in 25years.

Today’s summit thus seeks to look for ways to finance African economies in a bit to help them recover from the economic choc.

As such, the five regions of the continent are represented at the summit: the North with Tunisia and Egypt, the West with Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal, the East with Sudan, Ethiopia, Central Africa with Cameroon, DR Congo and Rwanda, the South with Angola and Mozambique.

Some European leaders are equally present, alongside those from international Organizations including the International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank and the World Bank.