Cameroon: Fire consumes at least 30 shops at Mboppi market in Douala

At least 30 shops at the Mboppi market in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon have been reduced to ashes following a fire incident that occurred in the late hours of Monday November 11, 2019, sources have confirmed.

According to sources, the fire sparked off along blocks five and ten of the Mboppi market in Douala, consuming every item found in the shops hosted by those two blocks, including kitchen utensils, chemical and cosmetic products.

Reports say it is thanks to the prompt reaction of the Fire Fighting Brigade of the Cameroonian army that the flames were prevented from extending to other blocks in the market.

The incident pulled Littoral Governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua as well as the Senior Divisional Officer for the Wouri, Benjamin Mboutou to the scene last night.

The damages caused are reported to be enormous as the victims are still in shock over what they have lost.

Though locals have attributed the incident to an electrical circuit, the real cause is still to be determined.

This is not the first time shops are reduced to ashes in main markets in the Political and economic capitals of Cameroon.