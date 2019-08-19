Cameroon: Fire consumes at least six shops in Ebolowa

At least six shops at the Oyenga market, considered to be the second largest in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon were completely reduced to aches yesterday Sunday August 18, 2019, sources have said.

According to reports, the fire broke out at about 4am Sunday August 19, completely razing not less than six shops at the Oyenga Market.

Informed of the situation, elements of the Ebolowa Fire Fighting Brigade are reported to have stormed the area and only managed to stop the flames from spreading to other shops after about two hours of intervention.

The material damage caused is set to be enormous consisting mostly of school furniture. The exact cause of the incident is still unknown though some sources say it could be due to an electrical circuit owing to poor electric connections in the market.

Meantime, investigations have been opened to determine the exact cause of the incident.