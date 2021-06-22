Cameroon: Fire consumes office of Kousseri SDO

The office of the Senior Divisional Officer for the Logone and Chari in Kousseri in the Far North region of Cameroon has been consumed by fire.

The incident occurred earlier this Tuesday June 22 when the SDO, Jean Lazare Ndongo was holding a meeting with the Governor of N’Djamena from neighbouring country Chad on security matters relating to the reopening of the Ngueli Bridge.

Reports say the fire started in the SDO’s office before spreading to the big conference hall where exchanges were supposed to take place.

The prompt intervention of the army rescue unit stopped the propagation of the fire whose cause is still to be determined according to Jean Lazare Ndongo.

The divisional authority said an evaluation of the damage caused is underway and conclusions of an investigation launched to determine the cause of the fire expected.