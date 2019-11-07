Cameroon: Fire consumes part of Chollire District Hospital in North region

A bigger portion of the Chollire District Hospital in the Department of the Mayo-Rey, North region of Cameroon has been reportedly reduced to ashes.

According to reports, the incident occurred last Tuesday November 5, 2019 in the afternoon.

The fire is said to have consumed part of the patient’s ward and the hospital laboratory completely.

Reports say it is thanks to the intervention of the fire fighting brigade and the population of the locality that the movement of the flames was stopped on time.

For the time being, nothing has filtered on the circumstance that led to the incident. Investigations have been opened to establish the real cause.