Cameroon: Fire consumes part of Public works regional office in Yaounde

Three offices of the Centre Regional Delegation of the Ministry of Public Works were on Monday morning been ravaged to ashes by fire.

Sources say the fire started around midday in the office of the Chief of service for Construction and Socio-education , before it extended to the two other offices.

Before the army rescue unit could arrive on the scene, the fire had consumed every single thing found in the three offices.

The source of the fire is still unknown but according to some officials of the Ministry of Public works found on the scene, it could have been caused by an electrical circuit due to poor cable connections.

Though there was no human loss, sources say there was huge material damage that could be estimated at millions of francs CFA.

According to a worker found on the scene, this is the first fire incident recorded at the Centre Regional Delegation of the Ministry of Public works with such heavy material damage,