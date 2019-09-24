Cameroon: Fire consumes shops at Mboppi market in Douala

A good number of shops have reportedly been reduced to ashes following a fire incident that broke out in one of Cameroon’s most renowned Markets, Mboppi in the Littoral region.

According to reports, the fire broke out at about 4pm Sunday September 22, 2019, reportedly consuming a good number of shops, mostly those specialised in the sale of plastic shoes.

Reports say it is thanks to the rapid intervention of elements of the fire fighting Brigade that the damage were limited.

Some traders have attributed the cause of the incident to an electrical circuit but meantime, investigations have been opened to determine the real cause.

Earlier this year, a good number of shops from the Marche Congo and Elig Edzoua Market in Douala and Yaounde respectively were reduced to ashes under similar circumstances.