Cameroon: Fire guts part of Presbyterian Youth Centre

A small section of the Presbyterian Youth Centre in Fiango, Kumba, South West region of Cameroon caught fire, sources have said.

The fire broke out around one of the laboratories of the centre consuming a few valuable items before the firfighting brigade arrived the scene to put off the fire.

The origin of the fire is not known but sources at the centre have dismissed rumours of a possible arson attack from soldiers or separatist fighters.

Another source at the Presbyterian Youth Centre said the fire might have been caused by a short circuit in the hall but reassured all has been put in place to secure the hall.