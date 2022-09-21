Cameroon : Fire Outbreak at Logbaba Transmission Station Disrupt Energy Supply

The fire that broke out on September 20th 2022 at the Logbaba source transmission station in Douala continues to disrupt the distribution of electrical energy in the economic capital of Cameroon 21 September 21st 2022.

The producer and distributor of electricity in Cameroon specifies however that many neighborhoods of the economic capital remain without electricity until now. Among these quarters, we can mention Akwa, the business centre; Bonanjo, the administrative quarters; Youpwe, a real commercial centre of fresh fish in the country; or the industrial zone of Bassa, where many companies have taken up residence.

“Network adjustments have made it possible to re-supply some customers, although the service currently remains disrupted,” announced the electrician Eneo in a statement issued on 21 September 2022.

Transferred to the Société nationale de transport de l’électricité (Sonatrel), the electricity transmission network in Cameroon has become one of the biggest problems in the country’s electricity sector, with recurrent breakdowns. During the year 2021, this network, which has become dilapidated and saturated, has collapsed several times, plunging the country into darkness.

The reason for this situation, it is officially learnt, is the suspension of investments in the electricity transport segment for several years, a reality that Sonatrel has struggled to make up for in recent years, due in particular to the slowness of procedures for awarding contracts.