Cameroon: Fire ravages at least ten shops at Mvog-Ada market in Yaounde

At least ten shops have been reduced to ashes at the Mvog-Ada market in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, following a fire outbreak late Wednesday 4, sources have said.

Local sources at the market say they first saw the fire at about 10pm coming out from a big storage shed and cold store where most vendors keep their goods.

After eating up the content of the store, the fire reportedly spread to other sheds containing animals like goats and pigs usually kept there for sale.

The same source disclosed though elements of the fire fighting unit got to the scene an hour later, they find it difficult to contain the angry flames that kept on spreading to nearby shops.

It took about two hours of relentless fire fighting by elements of the Fire Brigade with the help of locals to completely put out the fire.

The damage caused are reported to be enormous as most traders continue lamenting on the heavy financial and material loss.

Though locals have attributed the incident to poor cable connections, the real cause is still to be determined.

This is not the first time shops are reduced to ashes in markets in Yaounde.