Cameroon: Fire ravages dozens of shops at Ekounou market in Yaounde

Dozens of shops at the Ekounou market in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon have been reduced to aches following a fire outbreak that occurred late last night, sources have confirmed.

According to reports, the traders involved in the fire incident that broke out at about midnight Thursday December 27, 2019 only discovered the damage recorded this Friday morning as they got to their business premises.

No loss in human life has been registered but reports say the material loss is enormous due to the intensity of the flames.

Reports say it is thanks to the timely intervention of elements of the fire fighting brigade who are said to be still at the scene by now that the fire was prevented from spreading to other shops in the market.

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji was at the scene early this morning to evaluate the damage caused.

An investigation has been opened to find out the causes of this unfortunate incidence.