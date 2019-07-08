Cameroon: Fire ravages dozens of shops in Bamenda

Over 12 shops at the food market in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon were on Saturday night consumed by flames, sources have confirmed.

Reports say the fire broke out Saturday night breaking Sunday June 7 in a building opposite Congelcal structure at the Bamenda Food market. The building in question was set to be hosting dozens of shops.

The fire consumed the whole building, including some few surrounding stores. Informed of the situation, elements of the Bamenda fire fighting brigade arrived at the scene and stopped the flames from progressing.

The material damage caused is set to be huge as the exact cause of the incident is still to be established, though some sources say it was due to an electrical circuit. Investigations have been opened to determine the exact cause of the fire.

This is not the first time shops in this market go up in flames.