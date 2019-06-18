Cameroon: Fire ravages one dormitory at EMIA

One of the dormitories of the combined Services Military Academy, EMIA was this Tuesday morning consumed by fire, sources have said.

Sources say the fire broke out at about 10 in the morning while the student officers were out on field work.

The fire is reported to have consumed a whole dormitory leaving just the iron bars that supported the matrasses.

For the time being, the causes of the fire incident are still unknown. Though no human loss have been recorded, the damages caused are enormous and are still to be completely determined.

An investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the fire.