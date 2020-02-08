Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Fire ravages part of Kumba market

Published on 08.02.2020 at 12h52 by JournalduCameroun

Part of the Kumba main market on Saturday morning went up in flames, sources have confirmed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but fire fighters immediately arrived the scene to put out the fire which early reports say has caused enormous damage.

The fire broke out in the market which has been deserted for some days now as locals observe a lockdown imposed by separatist fighters in an attempt to counter Sunday’s Legislative and Municipal elections.

Local administrative authorities are at the scene to determine the damage caused by the fire as the population remains in shock.

This is a developing story….

 

 

