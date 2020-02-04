Cameroon: Fire ravages part of Lycee General Leclerc in Yaounde

The canteen of Government High School Leclerc in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon is said to have been reduced to ashes following a fire that broke out late yesterday night.

According to unofficial sources, the fire broke out late Monday February 3, 2020 at the school canteen, ravaging everything found inside.

Reports say it is thanks to the prompt intervention of elements of the Fire Fighting Brigade that the fire was stopped halfway.

For the time being, the damage caused as well as the circumstances that led to the incident are still to be determined.