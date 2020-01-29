Cameroon: Fire ravages REDHAC office in Douala

A group of unidentified individuals are suspected to have set ablaze part of the office of the Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, REDHAC based in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

The incident reportedly happened in the night of Sunday January 26, 2020 breaking Monday.

According to reports, the Network’s archives including; researches, publications and important documents which had been assembled to come up with an archive centre were all razed to ashes.

To the REDHAC Executive Director, Maximilienne Ngo Mbe, it is an arson attack on the organisation.

“It is a criminal act because the hoodlums disconnected the camera 2 found in the archives room ravaged. No one can tell us it is not criminal…” Maximilienne said.

“It represents two years of our research and publications from Central African countries. It’s not just a loss for Cameroon. Here we had works from the DRC, Gabon, with the issue of elections and human rights violations. We had works from Chad, Equatorial Guinea, with the arrest and arbitrary detention of all our collaborators…”

Talking to the press, Maximilienne said that if not of the help from the population who reportedly used water and sand to quench the flames, her office would have perished as well.

She disclosed that the organisation has filed a complaint to competent authorities for light to be made on the incident and those behind the attack brought to book.