Cameroon: First 80 applicants of new biometric passports served

Published on 02.07.2021 at 18h23 by journal du Cameroun

The first biometric passports produced at the National Center for the Production of Passports in Yaounde have been given out to applicants who enrolled yesterday Thursday July 1 during the launching of the new passport production system.

 

The passports were handed out in a solemn ceremony at the center chaired by the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguelle and attended by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella this Friday July 2.

Both personalities used the occasion to visit the brand new production facility.

Speaking at the end of the hand over ceremony, Mbarga Nguelle said the center will produce 1,500 passports daily and 5000 in cases of emergency.

The rapid production is thanks to a new production system that went operational Thursday July 1. It saves time for applicants who used to go to Emi immigration offices as enrollments are done exclusively online.

After the online enrollment, the applicants can move over to passport production centers available in all ten regions to have their passports made.

The passport is available after 48hours and it costs FCFA 110,000.

 

 

