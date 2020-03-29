Cameroon: First COVID-19 case recorded in Anglophone region

The first official Coronavirus case has been recorded in Limbe, a city in the South West region of Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health has confirmed.

Early this morning, Minister Malachie Manaouda took to his twitter account to indicate that out of two samples screened in Limbe, one tested positive for the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In this same series, Dr Manaouda Malachie says two other samples screened in Buea, city capital of the South West region of Cameroon tested negative.

On the other hand, he added that out of seventy-two other samples screened in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala, thirteen tested positive, making a total of fourteen positive cases in this series.

This number added to the ninety-nine cases recorded as per Saturday evening takes the number of infected cases in Cameroon to a hundred and thirteen.

In another tweet posted this same day, Dr Malachie Manaouda indicated that most of those tested positive came from countries reporting Coronavirus cases.

As such, he urged families who are still hiding relatives who came back from high risk countries to report them so that they may be tested for everybody to remain safe and healthy.