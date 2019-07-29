Cameroon: First delegation of Muslim pilgrims en route to Mecca

The first set of Muslim pilgrims due to take part in this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia have left the country early this morning en route to Mecca, promising to pray for peace in Cameroon.

About 300 in number, the pilgrims who come from the Far North, Adamawa, North West, East and Centre regions left the country this morning via the Douala International airport on board the Ethiopian airline.

Before they embarked on their holy trip, they received food and drinks from the government to keep them up for the journey.

As they boarded, the pilgrims reportedly promised to pray for peace to return in their home land country Cameroon.

The second and third groups are expected to leave the country tomorrow and Wednesday for Mecca via the Douala and Garoua International Airports.

2800 pilgrims from Cameroon are taking part in this year’s Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca subsidised by the President of the Republic with a grant of 1Billion FCFA.