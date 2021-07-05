Cameroon: First ever International Music Festival to hold in November in Buea

The first ever edition of the Cameroon International Music Festival dubbed CIM FEST is due to hold from the 17th to the 20th of November this year.

From the 17th to the 20th of November 2021, the town of Buea in the South West region of Cameroon will be hosting the first ever edition of the Cameroon International Music Festival (CIM FEST).

The festival is an initiative nursed by the Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF) team to re-energize the Cameroon music industry which has been witnessing major changes but decimal growth.

It aims at promoting peace, unity, and give value to education and economic growth through entertainment and culture.

Other sub objectives include; giving hope to young artists, giving value to the English entertainment industry, exporting Cameroon English to international platforms and building International collaboration.

Ahead of the big event, organizers held a first press conference in Buea under the chair of the President of the festival, Gibert Agbor.

The conference provided room for media men to be enlightened on the festival and it raison d’etre.

“We are expecting more than 1000 industry guest and above 500 workshop participants, and estimated 50 plus international guest including celebrities from other music industries in the world…” The President of the festival told the press.

According to the organizers, this festival will propagate and incorporate Cameroonian music and sound abroad by fusing with prominent international giants in the business.

The award ceremony will take place on the last day, that is November 20 at the Mountain Hotel.

During the first three days, a series of workshops that will serve as platforms for networking and opportunities for business engagement with national and international partnership are expected to hold at the Molyko Stadium.