› Tech

Happening now

Cameroon : First Lady Cheers Use of ICTs

Published on 10.03.2023 at 12h01 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Chantal Biya

Chantal Biya highlighted  this in her address to women on the occasion of the international Women’s day, 8 March.

 

8 March marks International Women’s Rights Day. The theme of this 38th edition was “For an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality“. In Cameroon, ceremonies rich in colour and sound were held in all 10 regions. On this occasion, the First Lady Chantal Biya addressed her fellow women .

The message of the President and founder of African Synergies was therefore focused on Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). The latter, who reveals that she is a “studious user” of ICTs, sees in this field of activity a potential for women: “this year’s theme: “for an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality” tells us about the enormous potential that digital contains.

WETECH-WIC-Women-In-Code-Women-in-Entrepreneurship-and-Technology-Women-Coding-Cameroon-

WETECH-WIC-Women-In-Code-Women-in-Entrepreneurship-and-Technology-Women-Coding-Cameroon

 

It is up to us to exploit it in an intelligent and coordinated way to make decisive leaps in women’s empowerment, gender equality and the development of our countries,” it reads. Chantal Biya will use this platform to invite women to make good use of it: “This is an opportunity for me to reiterate my call to girls and women to be more responsible in the use of computer tools and social networks. She added that “everything is moving so fast in the 2.0 world and without guidance and responsibility, we could, as is the case for some of us, be victims of fatal road accidents.

We would not be able to seize all the opportunities that the internet and its applications offer us. That would be a shame for all of us! This speech is based on the various actions taken by the government on a daily basis to ensure responsible use of ICTs.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top