Cameroon : First Lady Cheers Use of ICTs

Chantal Biya highlighted this in her address to women on the occasion of the international Women’s day, 8 March.

8 March marks International Women’s Rights Day. The theme of this 38th edition was “For an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality“. In Cameroon, ceremonies rich in colour and sound were held in all 10 regions. On this occasion, the First Lady Chantal Biya addressed her fellow women .

The message of the President and founder of African Synergies was therefore focused on Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). The latter, who reveals that she is a “studious user” of ICTs, sees in this field of activity a potential for women: “this year’s theme: “for an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality” tells us about the enormous potential that digital contains.

It is up to us to exploit it in an intelligent and coordinated way to make decisive leaps in women’s empowerment, gender equality and the development of our countries,” it reads. Chantal Biya will use this platform to invite women to make good use of it: “This is an opportunity for me to reiterate my call to girls and women to be more responsible in the use of computer tools and social networks. She added that “everything is moving so fast in the 2.0 world and without guidance and responsibility, we could, as is the case for some of us, be victims of fatal road accidents.

We would not be able to seize all the opportunities that the internet and its applications offer us. That would be a shame for all of us! This speech is based on the various actions taken by the government on a daily basis to ensure responsible use of ICTs.