Cameroon: Five armed bandits hijack transport bus, strip passengers of their property

Five unidentified armed bandits disguised as passengers are reported to have hijacked a 70-seater bus belonging to Binam Voyage Travel Agency in the night of Friday October 25, 2019 and stripped passengers of their property.

According to reports, the incident occurred around Nkomelen near Obala, a locality in the Lekie Division, Centre region of Cameroon shortly after the bus left Yaounde for Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon.

On their way, the five armed bandits who were picked up at the level of Emana neighbourhood in Yaounde after indicating they were going to Bafoussam brandished machetes and guns, ordering the driver to drive toward the Obala Technical High School.

When they got there, the passengers were stripped of some valuable possessions. Reports say some of the passengers who didn’t hold physical cash were ordered to unlock their electronic accounts where huge sums of money are reported to have been taken from.

It is thanks to the bus assistant that the police could get knowledge of the incident and report to the scene unfortunately too late for the bandits had already vanished.

The driver of the bus is currently under custody at the Obala Police Station as an accomplice or for act of negligence which endangered the lives of his passengers.