Cameroon: Five arrested for hacking West Governors phone number

Five individuals, including a woman suspected of having hacked the phone number of the Governor of the West region, Awa Fonka Augustine last May have been nabbed by elements of the West regional Gendarmerie Legion.

The five suspects were presented to the press in the region Tuesday June 15.

They are accused of having hacked the Orange phone number of the top regional official last May ending.

Alarm was raised on May 27 in a communique signed by Governor Awa Fonka Augustine.

In this communique, the latter pleaded with all those who would receive calls or any other demand coming from the number to ignore them and signal it to security forces.

Investigations were then opened by the Legion Gendarmerie in collaboration with their colleagues in the East region, police and the Direction général de la recherche extérieure (DGRE).

These joint efforts led to the arrest of the five suspects about three weeks after investigations were launched.

Three of them were nabbed in the East region, one in Garoua-Boulai and two in Bertoua and the last suspect in Yaounde.

They are currently gnashing their teeth at the special unit for criminal research and investigation of Bafoussam while awaiting judgment.