Cameroon: Five Civilians Kidnapped In Banso Hospital 

Published on 26.09.2022 at 15h35 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Banso hospital

A pastor and four employees of the health training were abducted by secessionists according to the reports field sources.

According to media sources, some armed men abducted at least five people this weekend from Banso hospital, in Kumbo, headquarter of the Bui division in the North-West region of Cameroon. According to our colleagues from Infos Cameroun, five staff from this hospital were kidnapped on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
The online newspaper referring to activist and whistleblower Nzui Manto, puts forward the link between a recent kidnapping at the same establishment and that of this Sunday. “After the abduction of a doctor and two nurses by the army accusing them of treating their adversaries, it is around the ”Ambazonians” to kidnap 1 pastor and 4 other employees of the health establishment accused their turn to collaborate with the army and to have delivered their colleagues”, launches the activist without giving any further details.
At this time, no official communication has been made about this abduction, neither by the hospital or by the local administrative authorities. The news is circulating eight days after the kidnapping of five priests, a nun, and two followers of the Catholic Church at St. Mary’s parish de Nanchang in the South West region. These hostages remain held by their captors who request a ransom.

