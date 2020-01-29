Cameroon: Five deaths blamed on Boko Haram

Five fishermen were killed Tuesday night in the Cameroonian island of Blaram (Far North), following an attack blamed on the Islamist sect Boko Haram, security sources told APA.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

Coming from neighbouring Nigeria in boats, some of the assailants began attacking the hapless inhabitants of the mud huts while others invaded the nearby army post which was destroyed.

Considered moribund a few months ago, the jihadist movement has resumed service in the far north of Cameroon, where it has been blamed for several abuses, resulting in about 100 deaths since last December.

According to local sources, this renewed incursion coincides with a pause by vigilantes, which no longer benefit from the logistical and financial support of the state.

With regard to Blaram, which has recently become one of its natural rear bases, the last reported attack, which had caused about ten victims, dates back to March 2019 with the same modus operandi.