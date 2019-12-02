Cameroon: Five perish in ghastly motor accident in Littoral region

Five persons, including a three-year old have been reported dead and over 20 others injured following a road accident that occurred Sunday December 1, 2019 in Nkongsamba, Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to sources, the incident involved a 30-seater inter-urban transport bus and a private vehicle leaving the West to the Littoral region on high speed.

The accident reportedly occurred when the driver of the private car attempted to overtake another vehicle. Unfortunately for him, he surfaced before the oncoming inter-urban transport bus and the worst happened.

The two engines violently collided head-on in such a way that five persons from the bus, amongst whom a three-year old girl who were seated on the first seats lost their lives on the spot and over 20 others were injured.

Rescue soldiers who got to the scene early enough reportedly transported the injured to the Nkongsamba regional hospital where they have been hospitalised.

The five corpses were equally transported to the mortuary.