Cameroon: Five family members perish in car/truck crash on Douala-Yaounde road

Six persons, five from the same family, that is a father and his four children have lost their lives in a car/truck collision that occurred along the National road number 3, linking Douala and Yaounde earlier this week.

The tragic accident involved a private car and a heavy duty truck. According to reports, the six victims aboard the private car were returning back from a burial ceremony when the unfortunate incident occurred.

A heavt duty truck reportedly on high speed and trying to by pass another vehicle infront hit the private vehicle so violently that all those aboard died on the spot in horrible conditions as reported by Mimi Mefo Info.

The bodies of the victims were transported to the Edea Regional Hospital before identification. It was established that five of them were from the same family, a father and his four children, plus the driver.

Reports further say the man identified as Francois Bakang was returning back from burrying his wife.

The bodies have been given to the family for unward burial.