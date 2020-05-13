Cameroon: Five kids perish in ghastly motor accident in West region

Five children are reported to have died after they were crushed by a heavy loaded truck of cement on the Bafoussam-Mbouda highway in the West region of Cameroon early this Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 5:30am this Wednesday May 13 in Bamenjinda, a locality situated some few kilometres to Mbouda, in the Bamboutos Division, West region of Cameroon.

The driver of a truck transporting cement from Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon to Mbouda reportedly lost his brakes on the outskirt of Bafounda village, crossed a bridge linking Bafounda and Bamenjinda and in the process, crushed a set of children going to the farm.

Five of them aged between eleven to sixteen years are said to have died on the spot meanwhile two others plus the driver of the truck were seriously injured and rushed to the Mbouda District Hospital.

Reports from State Radio CRTV say the corpses of the victims were taken to the Mbouda District Hospital Mortuary but the families insisted they should be buried immediately and thus benefitted from five coffins from the Mayor of the Mbouda Council.

The incident is said to have perturbed traffic along the Bafoussam-Mbouda road for over four hours after which it resumed thanks to efforts from forces of law and order and local administrative authorities.