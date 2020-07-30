› Life

Cameroon: Five members of ‘sub-regional gang’ fall into police dragnet in Yaounde

Published on 30.07.2020 at 15h18 by journalduCameroun

Five out of seven suspected members of a Central African sub-regional group of armed robbers specialized in car thefts and the attack of private homes have fallen into the dragnet of elements of the National Gendarmerie in Yaounde.

The alleged gang members were apprehended last July 19, four days after an operation in a private home in the Nkolbisson neighbourhood in Yaounde, where they are reported to have rapped a sixteen-year old girl and made away with money, valuables and a car.

After searching their house, the police discovered the vehicle stolen from the Nkolbisson resident, alongside two other Toyota Corolla vehicles, including one private and the other a township taxi, plus a bike.

According to police officials, they belong to the branch of a gang of Cameroonians among whom two “runaway” security forces arrested in the month of May in Togo after they attempted to rob a businessman.

They are reported to have carried out a dozens of similar operations- car thefts and breaking into private homes from May to July, by the time they were arrested.

Two of them are said to be on the run.

