A fresh road safety campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Transports to sensitise road users on the respect of the Highway Code in order to curb accidents.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, the campaign will run from September 10 to February 28, 2022 with focus on control and prevention on all the various road axes, the control of heavy duty trucks as well as interurban transport agencies on the highway.

All appropriate measures will be taken to sanction defaulters during this special road safety campaign period, the Minister of Transport warned.

The road safety campaign comes just a few days after the Ministry of Transport withdrew the licence of a driver of an interurban transport agency plying the Douala-Yaounde Highway.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transport, the driver was intercepted during a surprise control between Kenlikock and Matomb.

Accused of overloading and non-compliance with COVID-19 barrier measures, the driver’s licence was withdrawn on the spot and he was summoned to the Ministry of Transport to answer various charges.

On the other hand, the overloaded passengers were dropped out of the bus while the agency had to send a new driver to continue the trip with the passengers on board.