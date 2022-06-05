Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Five People Burned To Death On Yde-Dla Highway

Published on 05.06.2022 at 09h47 by Nana Kamsukom

yaounde dla
Yaounde Douala accident

The tragedy took place on the heavy road linking the cities of Douala and Yaounde on Saturday June 4, 2022.

Five people died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 on the heavy road linking the economic capital Douala to the political capital Yaounde. The accident took place two kilometres from the pay station in the town of Edéa in the Sanaga-Maritime division, Littoral region. Two vehicles collided, namely a truck and a vehicle carrying fuel. As a result, flames erupted from the vehicle carrying fuel. This fire is said to have contributed to the death toll of five.

Government and administrative authorities were informed and came to the scene. The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, visited the scene of the accident. He was accompanied by the Divisional Officer of Sanaga-Maritime. The fire caused by the impact was brought under control by the fire brigade. The bodies of the victims were taken to the morgue of Alucam (Cameroonian Aluminium Company). An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes of this accident.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top