Cameroon: Five People Burned To Death On Yde-Dla Highway

Five people died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 on the heavy road linking the economic capital Douala to the political capital Yaounde. The accident took place two kilometres from the pay station in the town of Edéa in the Sanaga-Maritime division, Littoral region. Two vehicles collided, namely a truck and a vehicle carrying fuel. As a result, flames erupted from the vehicle carrying fuel. This fire is said to have contributed to the death toll of five.

Government and administrative authorities were informed and came to the scene. The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, visited the scene of the accident. He was accompanied by the Divisional Officer of Sanaga-Maritime. The fire caused by the impact was brought under control by the fire brigade. The bodies of the victims were taken to the morgue of Alucam (Cameroonian Aluminium Company). An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes of this accident.