Cameroon: Five perish in bus-truck crash in Mbanga, Littoral region

Published on 28.05.2021 at 08h43 by journal du Cameroun

Five persons are said to have lost their lives in a recent accident which occurred once again on the Douala-Bafoussam highway Thursday May 27.

 

The accident involved a 30-seater bus and a truck transporting drinks.

The mini bus was heading to the West region from Douala, meanwhile the lorry transporting drinks was on its way to Douala when they both met in a head-on collision in Mbanga, a locality in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon.

Five passengers from the mini bus are reported to have died on the spot meanwhile several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby health facilities.

This accident comes barely 48hours after another accident on the same highway at La Falaise Dschang left five other persons dead on the spot.

 

 

