Cameroon: Five police officers killed in suspected Amba ambush in restive NW

Published on 21.07.2021 at 11h07 by journal du Cameroun

Police van ambushed in Bali Nyonga (c) copyright
Five police officers died in an ambush by suspected Ambazonia fighters last Sunday July 18 in Bali Nyonga, Mezam Division of the restive North West region.

 

The tragic incident around T-Junction, a neighbourhood in Bali Nyonga subdivision, Mezam Division of the North West.

According to footages that flooded social media, separatist fighters in Bali Nyonga detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), rendering the police van that was transporting the officers immovable.

Thereafter, the fighters are said to fired shots on the van, killing five policemen. Reports say they removed the officers from the vehicle and took away guns, helmets, identity cards, and other gadgets.

The Government is yet to issue a statement on this latest attack on security elements.

