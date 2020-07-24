Cameroon: Five soldiers swept away by floodwaters in F/N region

A vehicle having on board five elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR is reported to have been swept away by the waters of the Mayo Tsanaga in the Far North region of Cameroon late Wednesday July 22 following heavy rains that hit the whole of that department.

According to a tweet poster by L’oeil du Sahel newspaper early this Friday, four BIR elements lost their lives after their vehicle was swept away by flood waters following heavy rains in the Mayo-Tsanaga Division.

Sources say the soldiers were returning from a mission in Dzamadzaf when their vehicle tipped over at the level of the Moskota Bridge and was carried away by the waters.

The vehicle was discovered by army rescue unit the following day alongside the corpse of one of the BIR soldiers.

At press time, the whereabouts of the four others was still unknown.

For now, no official statement from the Ministry of Defence has been issued on the incident.