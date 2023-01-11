Cameroon: Five Students Killed On Their Way To School

The fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle took place on Monday, January 09, 2023, in the town of Melong, Mungo division, Littoral region.

Two students tragically lost their lives in Melong at the start of the 2nd week of the 2nd term of the 2022-2023 school year. Media sources said the two teenagers, whose identity, age, and school were not specified, were on a motorcycle. The driver was taking them to school when the two-wheeled vehicle violently hit a vehicle. The two students and the motorcycle driver died on the spot. The authorities have opened an investigation to identify the exact causes of this fatal accident.

This accident occurs nearly two months after that of Nkozoa in the suburbs of the city of Yaounde, Center region. On the morning of November 14, 2022, three students from the same family died under similar circumstances. While on their way to school on a motorbike, they were run over by a truck carrying sand. The driver who escaped death is said to have fled after the accident.

These two fatal accidents bring back issues concerning the respect of the highway code, the discipline of motorcycle drivers and vehicles on the road, as well as the responsibility of the authorities, and the caution of parents and students.