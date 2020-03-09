Cameroon: Five suspects arrested over Bamenda explosion

Five persons suspected to be behind the explosion that led to the death of one soldier with seven others injured yesterday in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon are currently under investigation, the regional Governor said this Monday.

According to a revelation made by Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique this Monday, the five suspects were arrested in the course of investigations opened to track down the perpetrators of the attack.

Speaking after a sport walk organised in protest against ghost town operations and acts of terrorism this Monday in Bamenda, Adolphe Lele Lafrique said he cannot disclose the results of the investigations yet because they are still protecting the witness and those who are investigating.

According to a release made public earlier this day by the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, an explosion occurred around the commercial avenue in Bamenda, not far from the grand stand where festivities to mark the International Women’s Day were taking place yesterday at about 10am.

Following this “terrorist” attack the Government attribute to separatist fighters, one soldier died, and seven other persons including four soldiers, two policemen and one civilian were injured.

In a press conference this afternoon, Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji blamed some NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights groups both at the national and international level of minimizing the atrocities of these separatists in the Anglophone regions.