Cameroon: Five Transport unions set to strike against harassment

Some Five transport unions serving the Douala-Bangui and Douala-N’Djamena corridors, are threatening to stop their activities Monday.

According to a strike notice signed by representatives of the five transport unions and sent to Prime Minister Dion Ngute, the transport unions are denouncing the harassment they suffer on the corridor from mixed control services,unfair competition from the French and Chinese and the non-respect of contracts by certain economic operators.

The strike notice, is signed by the country’s largest road transport unions like the General Confederation of Carriers Unions of Cameroon, the National Union of Road Carriers in Cameroon, the National Union of Autotransporters of Cameroon (SYNATROCAM) , the Professional Network of Bike Carriers of Cameroon (REPTROC) and the Employers’ Organization of the Union of Road and Auxiliary Carriers of Cameroon (OPSTAC).