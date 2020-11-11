Cameroon: Floods in Ocean Division leave over 5000 in distress

A good number of houses, schools, health centres, plantations in Lokoundje Subdivision, Ocean Division of the South region of Cameroon have been engulfed by floods following heavy rains in that part of the country.

Recent heavy rainfalls in the Ocean Division, South West region of Cameroon triggered an overflow of the Nyong River which has reportedly affected over five thousand people.

Though no loss of life has been recorded, the natural phenomena has caused several material damage.

According to reports from the region, houses, schools, health centres, plantations and many other infrastructures in the area are now covered with water.

Municipal authorities of the Lokoundje Subdivision are planning on how to supply portable water and other foodstuffs necessary for survival as well as a relocation in the long run among other measures to attend to the needs of the affected population while waiting for a solution to the flood.

This is not the first time water covers structures in the Ocean Division. In the past years, similar rainfalls had triggered an overflow of the Nyong River.