Cameroon floods leave 100.000 people homeless

At least 100,000 people are currently homeless in the Cameroonian towns of Maga, Kai Kai and Zina (Far-North), following torrential rains in the area over the past week, corresponding sources told APA Monday in a phone conversation.Floods, which also washed away houses, entire rice fields and hundreds of livestock, got even worst with the rise of the Logone and Logomatia Rivers covering hundreds of hectares. No loss in human life was reported yet.

According to the same sources, this rise in water, even greater than that experienced in 2017, has wiped off the map, several villages, whose residents had to take refuge on the surrounding mountains. This disaster has raised fears of waterborne diseases, including cholera, which each year makes several deaths in this region of the Sahel.

Though no emergency measures had yet been announced at the governmental level, it was nevertheless learned that the Far North administrative authorities, supported by non-governmental organizations, had held emergency meetings at the weekend to organize assistance.