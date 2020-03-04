Cameroon: Fomaric festival rounds off on Sunday

The curtains of this year’s edition of the annual festival for music arts and culture that holds in Douala, FOMARIC will be drawn on Sunday, March 8.

The biggest attraction at the close of the festival will be yhe finals of the gospel competition which has been a feature for the past five editions.

The gospel competition brings together some of the best best voices and choirs in and out of Douala and holds every Sunday throughout the period of the festival.

« The level of this year’s competition as been satisfactory and of the highest quality as compared to previous editions. The various choirs are all of a top level and it is difficult to choose the best from the rest, » the coordinator of the competition, Adeline Tchouakak said.

Amongst the choirs that will be hoping to bag home the top prize is the Kingdom Voice Choir that stole the show last Sunday with their angelic voices as they thrilled the public to beautiful songs and melodies.

They will equally face competition from the choir of the Faculty Lettres of the University of Douala and will be joined by six other choirs pfor the finals. However, two choirs were eliminated at the previous round notably Colombe Celeste and Jazik.

The main theme of the competition is centre and the motto of the country as the choirs during all their stage performances carry the flag to call on God’s protection on Cameroon for it to remain strong and united.

In the category of classic choirs, two finalists will face off on Sunday ; Chœur du Christ and the Choir of the University of Douala qualified last Sunday during the semi finals.

All these choirs will be looking to succeed Heaven voice and Chorale des 100 voix in the Pure gospel and Classical gospel categories respectively.