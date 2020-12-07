› Politics

Cameroon: Fon of Nso sneaks into Kumbo to vote at Regional election

Published on 07.12.2020 at 02h29 by JournalduCameroun

The Fon of Nso, HRM Semh Mbinglo II, was spotted in Kumbo on Sunday, December 6 as he came in to cast his vote at the Regional elections.

This is the first time he was seen in public since his abduction earlier last month by armed separatist fighters in Babessi, Ngoketunjia Division.

Immediately after voting, he had some defiant words for the separatists as he stressed their drive for independence is not a realistic dream, reaffirming his committment for a united Cameroon.

The Fon was setiing foot on his native soil for the first time since he left over a year ago due to insecurity in his area. An attempt to return to Kumbo last month was thwarted by separatist fighters who held him captive for close to a week before ordering him to renounce from participating at the Regional elections.

