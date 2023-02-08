Cameroon-Football : Canon De Yaoundé Dismissed From Guiness Super League Championship

In respect to the rules governing the championship, the club has been given a general ban for the rest of the season…

Canon de Yaoundé has never played a single match of the Guinness Super League since the beginning of the championship this season. This situation is caused by internal tensions within the club.

This absence from the stadia as informed our colleagues of Cfoot has resulted in a sanction imposed on the Mekok Mengonda. The team has been given a general ban for the rest of the season as provided for in the rules of the competition in case of absences in two consecutive games.

In addition to the forfeit, the team will be demoted by two divisions as prescribed by article 93 of the FECAFOOT disciplinary code.