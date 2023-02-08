Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-Football : Canon De Yaoundé Dismissed From Guiness Super League Championship

Published on 08.02.2023 at 09h36 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

In respect to the rules governing the championship, the club has been given a general ban for the rest of the season…

Canon de Yaoundé has never played a single match of the Guinness Super League since the beginning of the championship this season. This situation is caused by internal tensions within the club.
This absence from the stadia as informed our colleagues of Cfoot has resulted in a sanction imposed on the Mekok Mengonda. The team has been given a general ban for the rest of the season as provided for in the rules of the competition in case of absences in two consecutive games.
In addition to the forfeit, the team will be demoted by two divisions as prescribed by article 93 of the FECAFOOT disciplinary code.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top