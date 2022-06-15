Cameroon-Football: Coton Sport Knocks Out OFTA And Sends Team To Second Division

It was with a score of 9-1 that the team took over their opponent on the sidelines of the 22nd day in Pool B of the MTN Elite 1.

Two artificers whose names must be remembered. They are Patient Wassou and Marou Souaibou. Between them, they scored six of the nine goals that gave Coton Sport de Garoua victory against OFTA de Kribi. They are respectively authors of each hat-trick (three goals). This puts Patient Wassou’s goal counter at 11 league goals and his teammate, at nine goals.

The other three goals were scored by Siddik, Kokolome and Daouda Kamilou. This was during the last playing day of the regular season of the MTN elite 1. And it ends with a nightmare for the kribiens. They finished in 11th place in their group with 19 points and were automatically relegated to the second division.

During this season, OFTA recorded only three wins, nine losses and ten draws. In this same pool, News stars from Douala will now try to shine in the second division. They finished 12th with 18 points. While Coton finishes in second place with 42 points just behind Eding sport de la Lékié which has 47 points. Both teams qualified for the playoffs which will be played in Garoua.

They will no doubt be joined by Astres de Douala and Canon Sportive de Yaoundé, first and second respectively in Pool A. Although in this pool we are still on the 21st day, everything already seems to be settled. The first, Astres de Douala has 47 points thanks to its 14 wins in 21 games, five draws and two defeats; when his rival, Canon de Yaoundé recorded 38 points due to 11 wins, five defeats and five draws.

On the other hand, in the red zone, Racing de Bafoussam has already sealed its fate with nine points for 13 defeats recorded, six draws and only one victory. Just ahead of Racing and still relegated is Tonnerre Kalara Club, with 13 points. This season, the TKC has like Racing, witnessed 13 defeats, but managed to win four games and draw four games.