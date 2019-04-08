Cameroon football great wants new stadium named after him

Cameroon football great, Roger Milla has expressed his wish that the new stadium being built in Japoma in the outskirts of Douala, be named after him, APA learnt Monday from the local media.According to private broadcaster Equinoxe, the former football star believes that naming the new infrastructure after him would be an opportunity for Cameroon to pay tribute to him for his contribution to the epic history of the game in his country.

“I wish to be acknowledged while I am still living by the naming of the Japoma stadium after me” he said.

As Milla’s birthplace, Japoma, is where Cameroon is building a futuristic 50,000-seater sports complex as part of preparations to organize the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AfCON).

Regarded in his country as the “best Cameroonian footballer of all time”, Roger Milla made history by being a two-time African champion in 1984 and 1988 in addition to an unforgettable participation in the 1990 World Cup in Italy when his four goals helped his country to reach the last sixteen of that tournament.

Dedicated to social action through his Heart of Africa Foundation, Roger Milla was a few years ago appointed itinerant ambassador by the Cameroon presidency.