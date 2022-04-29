Cameroon:Dual Nationality Football Players, A Plus For Indomitable Lions

A question which has undoudtedly created dilemma and doubts in the national team, eventually turns out to be a possible bonus to the indomitable lions. An advantage in terms of reinforcement in several compartments.

During the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the different participating countries especially those considered as small football nations beefed up their squads with players with dual nationalities for the teams to be able to meet up with the level of the competition.

Players with dual nationalities are believed to have more experience in the game of football as they are based abroad and play in highly competitive championship. Such players beging training from tender age in most cases and easily adapt to the sports industry.

Cameroon has had players with double nationalities who have made great contributions in the national team. Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, Andre Onana and Jean Castelletto just to name a few did not play in Cameroon’s Elite football.

Recently, some players with dual nationalities declined proposals of joining the national team in preparation for the FIFA World Cup. A bridge which created a negative spark between sports lovers. Notably the case with Joel Matip, William Saliba, Tchuameni, and Mbape amongst other who vehemently refused ever playing for Cameroon.

That not withstanding, There are host of talented footballers in Europe eligible for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon needs a bulk of them to support the nation,as officials of the national team and FECAFOOT are working with some of those players with dual nationalities to bring them into the team.

These Bi nationals are not selected out of the blue as only the most talented ones are targeted. This is the case with Hugo Ekitike, the 19 years old attackant from Reims, France Ligue 1. He is 90 meters tall. Hugo has a record of 10 goals scores and atleast three decisive passes with his club over all competitions so far.

Another Cameroonian born footballer who excels abraod is Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund. The youngest striker who played a match for Bundesliga and other champions league matches, is now part of the indomitable lions, choosen by Rigobert Song.

Bryan Mbeunmo, born and raised in France and excels in the Brentford club and England League 1. Aged 22, the young player will amongst the lions fighting in Qatar.

George Kevin Nkoudou , player from Besiktas Istanbul who was summoned by Cameroon when he sky rocotted at Nantes and in Marseilles. Junior Dina Ebimbe an international french player recently published on tiktok his intentions on playing with the indomitable lions.

A clause on the eligibility rules of the International Football Federation FIFA, that prompts players to decide on which country want to represent in their careers before the age of 21. Players with dual nationality have become very demanded in Cameroon and Africa as a whole. This has become a national debate to wether or not they should be called on camp.

Many estimate the latter will never have the feeling of belonging to Cameroon , a lack of ” fighting spirits”. Meanwhile popular Opinion has it that it should be a bonus to the team.

Thus, the luring of the footballers with dual nationalities to play for a country’s national team like that of Cameroon has been a long-steaming practice that can be traced since 1960 with Australia Championing course.