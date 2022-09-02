Cameroon-football: Salaries of National Championship Players Increases 

This is a decision of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) which asks clubs to double the monthly income of each player.

A new era opens itself for footballers in Cameroun. It was on this day (September 2) that the Secretary General of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT ), Djounang Blaise informed the presidents of the clubs of the professional championships MTN Elite One, Two and those of the Guinness Super League of the increase in the minimum wage players.

In the circular, the SG of the federation indicates for example that players in the MTN Elite One championship must now receive a minimum of 200,000F instead of 100,000F as in the past. For those of the MTN Elite Two go from 50,000F to 100,000 and the players of the Guinness Super League will now have 100,000F as remuneration.

This announcement is part of the fulfillment of the commitments that Samuel Eto’o Fils had presented concerning the increase in financial assistance that FECAFOOT will have to provide to clubs as soon as the championship resumes.

This decision is a result of the last general meeting held by the executive committee of Fecafoot on August 27 in Douala.