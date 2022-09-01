Cameroon-Football: Samuel Eto’o At War Against General Pierre Semengue 

By appointing new members to the Transitional Council of Professional Football, the president of Fécafoot has definitively separated himself from the touchy general.

New twist in the case between Pierre Semengue and Samuel Eto’o. The president of FECAFOOT appointed this Wednesday, July 31, 2022, the new members of the Transitional Council of Professional Football. As expected, Pierre Semengue (87) is not among the new people responsible for managing elite football in Cameroon daily.

We have therefore been appointed to the following positions within the Transitional Council of Professional Football: President, Pierre Boudjiko Youkeka, 1st Vice-President, Essian André Noël, 2nd Vice-President, Charles Mbella Moki, Secretary General, Faustin Blaise Mbida, Members, André Marie Kuatche, MartheMouaha, Jean-Paul Akono, Felix Elouga and Abdoul Karimov.

We remember that on August 27, the outgoing president of the Transitional Professional Football Council (CTFP) Pierre Semengue challenged the dissolution of the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC), approved by the General Assembly of FECAFOOT. An LFPC since its creation in 2012 has always been directed by Pierre Semengue.

Indeed, several resolutions were taken at the end of the work which saw the participation of 66 members out of 73. Resolution No. 16, for example, states that “the General Assembly, unanimously by the members present, validates the dissolution of the Professional Football League of Cameroon (LFPC)”. We left for another legal battlefront, without end. Some people who have made FECAFOOT problems their business.