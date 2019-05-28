Cameroon footballer passes away after brief illness

The goalkeeper of Stade Renard of Melong Princewill Tayiwoh passed away on Tuesday May 28 in Nkongsamba after a brief illness, club sources have announced.

The shot stopper rose through the ranks of the University of Buea football team where he won a gold medal with the squad in 2015 at the University Games.

His impressive performances saw him crowned Player of the tournament which immediately attracted interest from elite clubs across the country as he joined Victoria United in 2017.

He continued his rise to prominence with the Limbe-based club playing a vital role in their run to the semi final of the Cup of Cameroon that same year before he was snapped up by Stade Renard of Melong where he has been until his death.