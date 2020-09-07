Cameroon: Foretia Foundation launches program for ‘Emerging Leaders’

A program to prepare a new generation of transformative leaders in the society is expected to run next month in Yaounde, from October 14-16.

Launched by the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation, in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy in the United States, the Emerging Leaders program that targets future leaders based in Cameroon.

This special program which is at its second edition, will identify highly qualified and motivated Cameroonians under the age of 35, who demonstrate remarkable leadership and great potential in their understanding of policy and public Service and who are dedicated to implementing positive changes in the country.

Though the program is just limited to 20 persons in strict respect of COVID-19 measures to avoid crowds, organisers say female applications are highly encouraged. Applications for the program which is already open will run till September 15.